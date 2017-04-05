Tamil Nadu

Congress cadre stage demo

TIRUNELVELI

Condemning “the anti-farmer policies” of the Central and the State governments and demanding increased compensation for crop loss, Congress cadre staged a demonstration near Palayamkottai bus stand on Wednesday.

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no time to meet the Tamil Nadu farmers, who had been protesting in New Delhi for more than three weeks.

They also condemned the State government for not giving due compensation to the farmers who had suffered unprecedented crop loss due to monsoon failure.

Former Union Minister R. Dhanushkodi Athithan, former MP S. Ramasubbu and party office-bearers participated in the demonstration.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 1, 2020 7:15:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/congress-cadre-stage-demo-tirunelveli/article17830608.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY