Congress cadre stage demo

TIRUNELVELI
Condemning “the anti-farmer policies” of the Central and the State governments and demanding increased compensation for crop loss, Congress cadre staged a demonstration near Palayamkottai bus stand on Wednesday.
The protesters raised slogans against the Centre, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no time to meet the Tamil Nadu farmers, who had been protesting in New Delhi for more than three weeks.
They also condemned the State government for not giving due compensation to the farmers who had suffered unprecedented crop loss due to monsoon failure.
Former Union Minister R. Dhanushkodi Athithan, former MP S. Ramasubbu and party office-bearers participated in the demonstration.
