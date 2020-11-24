Congress, BJP leaders booked for Plough Rally, ‘Vetrivel Yatra’

Cases filed against Alagiri, Murugan and other leaders

The police have registered cases against senior leaders of the Congress and the BJP in connection with the conduct of Plough Rally and ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ in Coimbatore on Sunday.

K.S. Alagiri, president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee; Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu and V.M.C. Manoharan, Coimbatore north district president of the Congress were among the 93 persons booked by the police for taking out the Plough Rally against farm laws at Karumathampatti here on Sunday.

The police registered a case against the 90 persons for offences under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) and 341 (for punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC.

The police had stopped the rally of the leaders around 500 metre away from the venue of the public meeting which was held on Sunday. They were detained for a brief period.

BJP gathering

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore city police said in a release that around 6,000 people gathered at Sivananda Colony where BJP workers and leaders gave a reception to the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ conducted by party’s State president L. Murugan on Sunday.

The Rathinapuri police registered a case against Mr. Murugan, BJP State vice-president K. Annamalai, and some party workers.

Plea rejected

The request of the BJP leaders on Sunday to place the ‘vel’ (spear) carried by the party’s Mr. Murugan for the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ near the deity at the Subramaniyaswami temple in Marudhamalai was declined, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department officials said on Monday.