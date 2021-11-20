Congress awareness campaign against BJPs policies, across TN, from Nov 22

CHENNAI

20 November 2021 15:50 IST

In a statement, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the BJP had been raising Central taxes on petrol and diesel for the past seven years and had earned revenues to the tune of Rs. 23 lakh crore, due to which the prices of essential commodities had skyrocketed

The Congress party will hold awareness campaigns across the State from November 22 to 29, against the anti-people activities of the BJP government at the Centre, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, K.S. Alagiri, said.

The party has directed its cadres to campaign in a manner similar to India’s freedom struggle and to raise awareness among the people on the massive price rice in the country, he said.

Due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, people’s livelihoods were at stake and they were suffering from untold miseries. Due to this, nearly 20 crore Indians were suffering from hunger in the country, and India was languishing at the 101st rank among 116 countries in the Global Hunger Index, he said. He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not bothered about this and accused him of giving away public sector enterprises to his corporate friends.