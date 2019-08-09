Congress attacks MDMK chief over Kashmir

Strains emerged in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on Thursday, with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri launching a no-holds-barred attack against MDMK general secretary Vaiko for his comments against the Congress in the Rajya Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Mr. Alagiri dubbed the MDMK leader an “opportunist and chameleon.”

While participating in the debate on the abrogation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, Mr. Vaiko had accused the Congress of betraying the interests of Kashmir.

“When he made an attempt to speak on the issue, Home Minister Amit Shah got permission for him. Everyone thought he would use the opportunity to criticise the act of the BJP government against federalism. But he shocked everyone by hitting out at the Congress. He did it with an ulterior motive,” Mr. Alagiri said in a statement. The TNCC leader said though Mr. Vaiko had a long experience as a Parliamentarian, he had failed to express his views and had lost his maturity.

“His speech revealed that he nurtures hatred and bitterness,” Mr. Alagiri added.

Alleging that Mr. Vaiko spent most of his time attacking the Congress, Mr. Alagiri said he had obtained permission to speak only to criticise the party. He said anyone who had observed Mr. Vaiko’s career would understand that he had never been loyal to anyone.