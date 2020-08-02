Congregations banned at temples in Erode for Aadi Perukku

Erode

02 August 2020 07:20 IST

The district administration has banned congregations for Aadi Perukku at Sangameswarar temple at Bhavani and Magudeswarar temple at Kodumudi on Sunday.

District Collector C. Kathiravan said that since complete lockdown will be in place on August 2, public were not allowed to gather along River Cauvery to take bath on the occasion of Aadi Perukku. He warned that action will be taken against persons violating the order.

