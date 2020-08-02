Tamil Nadu

Congregations banned at temples in Erode for Aadi Perukku

With Aadi Perukku to be celebrated on Sunday, the Erode district administration has banned people from gathering in temples and bathing at River Cauvery. | Photo Credit: M_GOVARTHAN
Staff Reporter Erode 02 August 2020 07:20 IST
Updated: 02 August 2020 07:20 IST

The district administration has banned congregations for Aadi Perukku at Sangameswarar temple at Bhavani and Magudeswarar temple at Kodumudi on Sunday.

District Collector C. Kathiravan said that since complete lockdown will be in place on August 2, public were not allowed to gather along River Cauvery to take bath on the occasion of Aadi Perukku. He warned that action will be taken against persons violating the order.

