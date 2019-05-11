Cong. woos TMC cadre amidst merger rumours

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri sprang a surprise on Friday by issuing a call to the cadre of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) to rejoin the Congress, a statement that TMC president G.K. Vasan described as “shocking and without any validity”.

Mr. Alagiri’s statement came in the wake of a report in a Tamil daily on Thursday that Mr. Vasan was planning to merge the TMC with the BJP after the election results are announced. Mr. Vasan denied that there was any such plan.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Vasan, who revived the TMC(M) in 2014, more than a decade after merging the party with the Congress, laughed off the overtures as being based on a “report that can be summed up as nothing but banter outside a tea shop”.

‘Almost suicidal’

Mr. Alagiri, in his statement, said the cadre of the TMC had not even accepted the alliance for the current Lok Sabha polls with the AIADMK-BJP, and those who had followed the leadership of K. Kamaraj and G.K. Moopanar would never accept a pact with the BJP.

“It is almost suicidal for those who left the Congress and joined the TMC to be in an alliance with the BJP. In 1999, three TMC MPs voted against the Vajpayee-led NDA government during a no-confidence motion. Will you be able to accept such a party merging with the BJP? If the party leadership takes such a wrong decision, the TMC cadre should not accept it and should boycott the party,” Mr. Alagiri said.

The TNCC president said those who had been part of the Congress but had left to join the TMC due to differences of opinion should come back. “Come and join the army of our young leader Rahul Gandhi, under whose leadership the next government is going to be formed,” he said.

Mr. Vasan slammed these overtures. “In 2014, we took a decision to go it alone and be an independent party, undertaking protests and meetings on our own. My aim is to build my party and grow our membership. People see the TMC as a progressive and independent party. Why is the State Congress feeling jealous of our growth? This news article is nothing but a rumour,” the TMC president said.

When asked if he had moved on from his father’s ideals to support the BJP, Mr. Vasan said he was moving with the mood of the people who want a strong leadership, economic prosperity and strong national security. “The TMC is very clear about its identity. For the Assembly and local body elections, we will review our party’s stand and take an appropriate decision. We will be working on a plan for that,” he said.

B.S. Gnanadesikan, senior vice-president of the TMC, also questioned Mr. Alagiri’s statement. “He is saying the TMC was formed to oppose the AIADMK in 1996. But they have forgotten that in 2001, we were part of the AIADMK alliance. They are also talking about TMC MPs voting against the government in 1999. But right now, the Congress is in an alliance with the DMK, which was part of the BJP government then and had voted with the government,” he said.