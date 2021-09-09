Cong., VCK welcome resolution

The resolution passed against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Assembly on Wednesday will create awareness and gain support at the national level, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said.

Mr. Alagiri praised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for bringing in the resolution.

“The CAA, brought in by the Modi government, goes against the Constitution of India, and the basic rights of the citizens of this country. The Constitution provides the right to follow and propagate any religion to every citizen. The CAA snatches away this right and is unconstitutional,” he said.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan also supported the State government’s move on the resolution.

“The Union government has been stating that it will implement a National Register of Citizens based on the CAA. It is arguing that every citizen in India should prove that they are indeed citizens by showing the documents of their forefathers. Several crores of Indians do not have any land or property in India, and could end up losing their citizenship. Therefore, the State government must urge the Union government to stop the NRC exercise,” he said.

State BJP president K. Annamalai, in a series of tweets, said: “The CAA is about giving an opportunity to illegal immigrants from three Muslim countries — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — who are in our country now because of severe religious persecution there. This is applicable to Hindu, Jain, Sikh, Parsi, Christain and Buddhist communities.” “It is not against Muslims or other religious minorities who have been a part of this country for years,” he said.