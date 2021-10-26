Cong. slams Governor for seeking details from govt. departments

CHENNAI/THANJAVUR

26 October 2021 23:54 IST

His intervention is motivated and against the Constitution, says TNCC president Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri and State Minorities Commission Chairman Peter Alphonse came down on Governor R.N. Ravi for seeking details on the functioning of various departments.

“It is shocking. The Governor has no right to seek any such details. He has been appointed by the President of the country and not elected by the people,” Mr. Alagiri said in a statement.

The Chief Minister had secured more votes and assumed office after being elected by the MLAs of his party. “Only he has the right and responsibility to implement welfare schemes. The Governor’s intervention is motivated and against the Constitution,” he said.

‘Parallel government’

Mr. Alphonse said the Governor could not afford to run a parallel government in the State.

Talking to reporters at Thanjavur, he said the DMK government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had won the confidence of the people and the intervention of the Governor was unnecessary.

“The Chief Minister is ready to accord the respect that is due to the Governor. But the Centre cannot not exceed its limits through the Governor. Moreover, Mr. Stalin, unlike former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, cannot be cowed down by the interventions of the Governor,” he said.

“When the previous Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, decided to tour the State for supervising the activities of the district administrations, it drew strong opposition. Mr. Purohit stopped his tours after Opposition leaders objected to his decision by pointing out that the Constitutional tradition did not entertain such actions and also organised protests,” Mr. Alphonse said.