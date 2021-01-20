Cong. ready to face changes in Puducherry alliance: K.S. Alagiri

‘We prefer to continue ties with allies, but also ready to contest alone in U.T.’

The Congress is ready to face whatever changes occur in its alliance with the DMK in Puducherry, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri in Tiruppur on Tuesday. Mr. Alagiri told journalists that the Congress prefers to continue its ties with the allies, but is also ready to contest alone in the poll-bound Union Territory. However, he clarified that there are no contradictions in the DMK-Congress alliance as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned.

He chaired a review meeting in Tiruppur on Tuesday regarding the campaign visit of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to the districts in the State’s western region starting from January 23.

Mr. Gandhi will interact with industrialists from Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts during his visit, he said. Mr. Alagiri added that Mr. Gandhi’s campaign visits to the State will be “five times more” than his campaign visits for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, his January 23 visit will be solely for election campaigning and not to conduct talks on seat-sharing, he said.