Congress may insist on contesting in Nanguneri

The Congress is keen on contesting from the Nanguneri Assembly constituency from where H. Vasanthakumar is set to resign following his election to Parliament from Kanniyakumari.

Nanguneri was one of the eight seats the Congress won out of the 41 it contested in alliance with the DMK in 2016.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said there was no question of the Congress giving the seat to the DMK for the bypoll.

Although the two parties are yet to sit together on the issue, the Congress seems firm on its stand.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vasanthakumar said he would resign his MLA seat soon. He said his priority would be to generate employment in the district.

“Kanniyakumari has a lot of unemployment even though there are a lot of graduates from there. To create employment is my first job. In four places – whoever needs jobs, they can drop their CVs, we will go through that and then we will give them training and help them get jobs in companies across India,” he said.

He said he would take efforts to revive many rubber factories that are closed in the constituency and help generate employment in those factories.