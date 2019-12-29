Cong. marks foundation day with march

Hundreds of Congress cadre and supporters took part in a rally in north Chennai on the occasion of the party’s foundation day on Saturday.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) had directed all State headquarters to conduct rallies.
The District Congress Committee chief M.S. Dhiraviyam took on the responsibility of conducting the rally in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri, AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt, TNCC leader K. Jayakumar and others took part.
‘Save India’
Shouting slogans like ‘Save Constitution’, ‘Save India’ and ‘Save Congress’, the cadre marched from the Bharat Theatre in Old Washermanpet to M.C. Road.
