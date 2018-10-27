Cong. leaders steer clear of stage

more-in

The Congress staged a protest near Shastri Bhavan in Chennai on Friday against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s handling of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). At the protest, senior leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee conspicuously did not share the stage with State unit president Su. Thirunavukkarasar.

Despite Mr. Thirunavukkarasar’s invitation to former TNCC president K.V. Thangkabalu and the party’s legislative party leader K.R. Ramasamy to join him, they chose to remain amidst the crowd and did not address the gathering.

‘Communication gap’

Later speaking to The Hindu, all three denied that anything was amiss. Mr. Thirunavukkarasar termed it a communication gap. Mr. Ramasamy said he did not want to abandon senior party colleagues who were with him there. Mr. Thangkabalu said he had remained at the back since it was closer to the CBI office located within Shastri Bhavan on Haddows Road. He said all the leaders of the party were united.

Two former TNCC presidents — M. Krishnaswamy and Kumari Ananthan — also chose to remain at the back. All India Congress Committee secretary A. Chellakumar and three other MLAs gave them company.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar was joined on stage by AICC secretary Sirivella Prasad and former secretary K. Jayakumar.

The “communication gap” occurred due to a confusion as to where leaders should be during the event. Mr. Thangkabalu said that he and the others had arrived at 11 a.m.; they were waiting on Haddows Road assuming that the meeting would take place at the beginning of Anderson Road, closest to Shastri Bhavan.

The TNCC president, who had a previous engagement, was delayed by 45 minutes. He arrived from the other end of Anderson Road and began the meeting. Mr. Thirunavukkarasar invited Mr. Thangkabalu and Mr. Ramasamy during the speech but they did not join him. There was trouble after the event, when the police refused to arrest Congress leaders. Agitated at this, some party supporters briefly blocked traffic on Haddows Road. In response, the police personnel took four Congressmen into a minibus.

BJP mocks protesters

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan held a press conference on Friday where she mocked the TNCC’s protest.

Dr. Soundararajan said the internal divisions of the state Congress had spilled over at the event. “It looked like they were holding a roadblock against president Thirunavukkarasar,” she said.