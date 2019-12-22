Cong. hits out at AIADMK’s stand on CAA

The Congress has slammed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government for its silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) even as Chief Ministers of Bihar and Odisha have announced that they would not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA in their States.

Party national secretary Sanjay Dutt told presspersons here on Saturday that the AIADMK was more loyal than the king.

Mr. Dutt faulted the AIADMK for not standing up for the interests of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees by supporting the CAA that denied them citizenship in India.

He said that AIADMK’s support to the CAA tilted the arithmetic in favour of passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The party was trying to divide the peaceful and progressive State.

“Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa never succumbed to pressure and stood for the pride and self-respect of Tamils.

Acting like puppet

“But now the AIADMK was acting like a puppet in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party only to remain power in the State,” he said.

Stating that corruption charges were pending against Cabinet Ministers, right from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he wondered whether the AIADMK was submitting itself to the BJP fearing action on those charges.

The large-scale protests by students and youths across the country against CAA was proving that the power of people was stronger than the people in power. The Prime Minister should answer as to why there was violence against the anti-CAA protesters only in the States ruled by the BJP, he said.