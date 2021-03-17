Cong. fields sitting MLAs in two seats

CHENNAI

17 March 2021 01:10 IST

The Congress leadership on Tuesday announced the names of candidates for four Assembly constituencies in its final list of nominees for the Tamil Nadu election.

The party retained sitting legislators Vijayadharini in Vilavancode and J.G. Prince in Colachel constituencies in Kanniyakumari district, even as local Congress leaders objected to giving them tickets.

Ms. Vijayadharini was elected from Vilavancode twice in 2011 and 2016.

J.M.H. Hassan, the son of former Congress MP J.M. Haroon, is the candidate for Velachery constituency in Chennai. In 2016, he had lost in Ambattur constituency. S. Rajkumar, former MLA and a close associate of former Union Minister Manishankar Aiyar, has been fielded again in Mayiladuthurai.