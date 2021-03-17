Tamil Nadu

Cong. fields sitting MLAs in two seats

The Congress leadership on Tuesday announced the names of candidates for four Assembly constituencies in its final list of nominees for the Tamil Nadu election.

The party retained sitting legislators Vijayadharini in Vilavancode and J.G. Prince in Colachel constituencies in Kanniyakumari district, even as local Congress leaders objected to giving them tickets.

Ms. Vijayadharini was elected from Vilavancode twice in 2011 and 2016.

J.M.H. Hassan, the son of former Congress MP J.M. Haroon, is the candidate for Velachery constituency in Chennai. In 2016, he had lost in Ambattur constituency. S. Rajkumar, former MLA and a close associate of former Union Minister Manishankar Aiyar, has been fielded again in Mayiladuthurai.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 1:10:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cong-fields-sitting-mlas-in-two-seats/article34087025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY