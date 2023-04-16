ADVERTISEMENT

Confiscate ill-gotten properties of DMK members: AIADMK

April 16, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former TN Minister and organisation secretary of the AIADMK. D. Jayakumar. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The AIADMK on Saturday wanted BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai to ensure that the “ill-gotten” properties of DMK leaders and their families — the details of which he released on Friday — were confiscated through the Central authorities.

Responding to a question, D. Jayakumar, organisation secretary of the AIADMK and former Fisheries Minister, told journalists that Mr. Annamalai should follow up on his disclosure by taking the matter to agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department.

To Mr. Annamalai’s observation that he would expose the corruption of all the parties that ruled Tamil Nadu, he replied, “Let him first name the AIADMK. Let him also release a list of properties owned by former Ministers and functionaries of the AIADMK. We are prepared to give a fitting reply. We are not the ones who will get intimidated.”

Krishnagiri killing

Referring to the incident of a father having killed his son in Krishnagiri for the sake of “honour”, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in a series of tweets, called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to get a piece of legislation adopted in the current session of the Assembly for dealing with such crimes.

Writing on Twitter, AIADMK former interim general secretary V.K.Sasikala welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow candidates to write the Central Armed Police Forces examinations in 13 regional languages, including Tamil. She said this arrangement should be extended to all the tests being conducted by the Union government.

Later, in the day, Ms. Sasikala, addressing an Iftaar party, said she would not rest till she re-established the AIADMK into a “massive organisation” that would protect the people of the State, the position of which was prevalent during the times of the party founder M.G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

