Confident of winning seats in Assembly poll, says BJP

‘Vetrivel Yatra having a ripple effect in the country’

A day after the BJP and the AIADMK announced that their alliance will continue in the 2021 Assembly election in the State, BJP leaders here on Sunday expressed confidence of winning seats in the election.

At the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ led by State president L. Murugan here, the BJP’s Mahila Morcha national president, Vanathi Srinivasan, said the workers of the party are toiling hard to realise the dream of the party winning seats in the Assembly election.

Claiming that the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ was having a ripple effect across the country, C.N. Ashwanth Narayan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, urged people to support the BJP to bring more development to Tamil Nadu.

“The ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ is to unite the people of Tamil Nadu. It has revived the enthusiasm of young BJP workers and, at the same time, given sleepless nights to those who are opposing it,” said Mr. Murugan.

Alleging that DMK president M.K. Stalin was behind Karuppar Koottam, he accused the DMK legal wing of extending help to the leaders of the movement. “Corruption and the DMK are siblings. The DMK is forgetting about its history of corruption while accusing others of it. The people of Tamil Nadu are waiting to give a fitting reply to the DMK in the Assembly poll,” he said.

Mr. Murugan urged the State government to announce a government holiday in the State for Thai Poosam. He will head to Palani on Monday.

In Tiruppur, actor-politician Kushboo Sundar and BJP senior leader Pon. Radhakrishnan courted arrest for participating in the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ public meeting held on Sunday.