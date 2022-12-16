Confident of educating 5 lakh people under adult education programme this year, says Minister Anbil Mahesh

December 16, 2022 04:40 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - ERODE

Under the non-formal and adult education programme, that aim at eliminating illiteracy, the State is confident of exceeding the target of educating 4.8 lakh people in the current year, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Erode on Friday.

The Minister, in the presence of Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Collector H. Krishnanunni, MLAs A.G. Venkatachalam and C. Saraswathi, P. Kuppusamy, Director, Directorate of Non-Formal and Adult Education, inaugurated a training programme for volunteer teachers who will in turn educate others.

Addressing media persons, the Minister said under the New India Literacy Programme 2022-27, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had allocated ₹9.83 crore for the programme to impart basic literacy among adults and make them read and write. “Last year we had set a target of educating 3.10 lakh people under the programme and educated 3.15 lakh people,” he said and added that they are confident of educating five lakh people in the current year. The Minister also expressed confidence that the scheme will ensure 100% literacy in the State after which it will not be needed.

‘Sports period should not be disturbed’

To a question about students not being allowed to take part in physical training classes and instead being made to study subjects, the Minister said that schools were given instructions that the sports period should not be disturbed. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that Tamil Nadu would be made a sports capital. “The School Education Department is conducting 208 types of sports for the students and this will help in achieving this target”, he added.

The Minister said that all steps are being taken by the Chief Minister to ensure a drug-free State.

Earlier, addressing the volunteers, the Minister said that in 1820, only 12% of the people in the world were literate while now, only 16% are illiterate. In India, in 1901, only 5% of people were literate and in 2011, 74% of people were literate. “In Tamil Nadu, 80% of people are literate and the programme will help to achieve 100% literacy,” he added.