Conference on healthcare data analytics

Staff Reporter August 28, 2022 20:19 IST

A two-day conference on healthcare data analytics was organised by The Sankara Nethralaya Academy in hybrid mode.

The conference was inaugurated by Girish Shiva Rao, president of Medical Research Foundation, in the presence of R. Ravanan, Director of Collegiate Education, Tamil Nadu, and R. Jothikumar, dean, Faculty of Science and Humanities, SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

Over the two days, experts deliberated various topics, including improving patient safety through data science, role of artificial intelligence in patient safety and risk management, and developing a data-driven culture in all aspects of healthcare.

Over 120 students and healthcare professionals took part in the conference.