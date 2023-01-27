Conference for girls from underprivileged communities held

January 27, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Child Rights and You (CRY), a non-profit organisation, held a meeting for adolescent girls in Chennai on the heels of National Girl Child Day. Girls from underprivileged communities participated in a media conference on Friday to share their journey and experiences against inequality.

From dropping out of school, to being pushed into child marriage and labour, the girls had one thing in common – they had been victims of social and economic problems but they never gave up hope, a press release from CRY said.

Essakiammal, 21-year-old resident of Brahmadesam village, was sent to Tiruppur to work in a textile industry after completing her Class 10 so that she can contribute and make both ends meet for her family. However, members of the CRY partner, HREPC counselled her parents and ensured her return, the release added.

“Usually all girls are sent to textile factories after completing Class 10 or 12 and in due course plan for early marriage. Now, with support from CRY’s partner HREPC, the girls are going for higher education and helping in decreasing cases of girls getting married off early,” said Ms. Essakiammal.

The conference was organised by Bharathan, Director of CRY project partner, HREPC and Thangaraj, Director of CRY project partner, SCSTEDS.

