Conference, exhibition on khadi gets under way

A three-day conference with sessions on Gandhian thoughts revolving around local economy, village autonomy, revival of rural livelihoods, relevance of khadi and importance of social enterprises titled “S.A.L.T. Stories” got under way here at the Madras School of Social Work on Saturday.

Organised by India Handmade Collective, the conference has a handloom exhibition-cum-sale between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. for those interested in picking up hand-spun khadi.

The exhibition will feature organic desi cotton and natural dyed garments, hand block printed saris, Bengal muslin cotton, Gandhigram muslin saris, Lambadi tribal embroidery, Kowdhi art fabrics, handloom saris and fabrics and Karunganni cotton fabric.

On Sunday evening, an organic food stall and dance performance will be held. Spinning and weaving workshops and natural dyeing demonstration will be conducted for visitors, said a press release here.

For more details visit www.indiahandmadecollective.com or call 7338 883071 or 7305127412.