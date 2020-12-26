Conference discusses growth in telemedicine

The “exponential” growth of telemedicine in India after the notification of the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines earlier this year, was deliberated upon during the virtual 16th annual international conference of the Telemedicine Society of India (TSI).

According to a TSI release, participants from abroad predominantly highlighted their technological prowess and the efforts of their respective governments in bridging societal gaps in ensuring access to healthcare at the recent conference. Delegates from India spoke about how telemedicine helped in overcoming recent challenges and catered healthcare to newer demographics.

They discussed the increase in the number of women and elderly citizens accessing healthcare from the comfort of their homes.

Challenges related to data privacy laws were also discussed at the conference.

The virtual meet saw participation of 202 speakers. Justice S. Ravindra Bhat of the Supreme Court took part in the conference along with Secretaries from many ministries, the release said.