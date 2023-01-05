ADVERTISEMENT

Confederation seeks appointment of SC officer among Chief Minister’s Secretaries 

January 05, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST

Adi Dravidars are excluded from power in all departments. Particularly, among the four Secretaries to the Chief Minister, no IAS officer from the SC community has been appointed

The Hindu Bureau

All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations - Tamil Nadu on Wednesday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to appoint a Secretary hailing from the Scheduled Caste community in the Chief Minister’s Office.

In a representation to the Chief Minister, the confederation’s State president Agri S. Karuppaiah said, “Adi Dravidars, who voted vehemently [for the DMK alliance], are excluded from power in all departments. Particularly, among the four Secretaries to the Chief Minister, no IAS officer from the SC community has been appointed.”

He added: “To ensure social justice, at least one SC IAS officer should be appointed as the Chief Minister’s Secretary to address the grievances of the SC/STs in Tamil Nadu.” The representation pointed out that former Chief Ministers, M.G. Ramachandran, M. Karunanidhi, J. Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K. Palaniswami had at least one SC IAS officer as the Chief Minister’s Secretary.

