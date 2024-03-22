Confederation of Indian Industry Southern Region gets new office-bearers

R. Nandini, managing director (MD), Chandra Textiles Private Limited, has taken over as the Chairperson of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Region for 2024-25. She was the deputy chairperson in 2023-24 and a former chairperson of CII Tamil Nadu State Council in 2010-11. She was the Chairperson of the education sub-committee in 2022-23. She is a member of CII National Council. Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman and MD, Muthoot Fincorp, has been appointed the Deputy Chairman for 2024-25. He is an elected member of CII Southern Regional Council and was the Chairman of the CII Kerala State Council during 2020-21.
