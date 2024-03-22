ADVERTISEMENT

Confederation of Indian Industry Southern Region gets new office-bearers

March 22, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

R. Nandini, managing director (MD), Chandra Textiles Private Limited, has taken over as the Chairperson of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Region for 2024-25. She was the deputy chairperson in 2023-24 and a former chairperson of CII Tamil Nadu State Council in 2010-11. She was the Chairperson of the education sub-committee in 2022-23. She is a member of CII National Council. Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman and MD, Muthoot Fincorp, has been appointed the Deputy Chairman for 2024-25. He is an elected member of CII Southern Regional Council and was the Chairman of the CII Kerala State Council during 2020-21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US