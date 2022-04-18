Confederation of Indian Industry condoles death of industrialist

N. Sankar’s passing is a great loss to Indian industry, say office-bearers

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) expressed sadness over the death of N. Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group, here on Sunday.

"India has lost one of its visionary industry leaders. N. Sankar worked tirelessly for over five decades to ensure trust in business and lead by example in setting high standards for ethical business in the country,” T.V. Narendran, president, CII , in a statement.

“Sankar’s farsighted vision not only contributed to the success of his business, but also to the growth and development of major industry sectors, particularly the manufacturing sector in South India,” said Suchitra Ella, chairperson, CII-Southern Region.

Sankar’s passing is a great loss to Indian industry, and his passion for India’s progress will live on as his strong and impactful legacy in the times to come, a release from CII said.

The Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital organised a condolence meeting at its auditorium to mourn the death of Sankar, its founder trustee. The consultants, doctors and employees participated and paid their tributes. A two-minute silent prayer was observed as a mark of respect to the departed industrialist.