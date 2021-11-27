Conduct trial in priest murder case on day-to-day basis: HC

MADURAI

27 November 2021 22:10 IST

Taking note of the fact that charges were framed in Sudalai Mada Swamy Temple priest murder case, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the trial court in Tirunelveli to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan also sought response from the State with regard to payment of compensation to the family members of the priest.

Advertising

Advertising

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Subramanian, the younger brother of the priest. An armed gang murdered the priest, Chidambaram Durai, at Seevalaperi near Palayamkottai on April 18.

The petitioner said the members of the priest’s community had been using the temple land for several years. But, the members of a dominant caste had been trying to encroach upon the land, which was not surveyed by authorities despite repeated representations.

He sought a thorough probe into the murder, appropriate compensation for the family and a government job to a member of the family. Earlier, the court was informed that the accused were secured and a proposal was sent to the government with regard to the compensation.