Conduct training sessions for police officers in handling persons with disabilities, HC directs DGP

November 30, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct training programmes for police personnel in handling persons with disabilities in accordance with the provisions of the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Justices R. Subramanian and K. Kumaresh Babu also enhanced from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh the compensation to be paid to L. Muruganantham, 38, a person suffering from Becker muscular dystrophy and was imprisoned due to a criminal complaint lodged by a person with whom his family had a dispute regarding land.

Reading out the operative portion of their verdict in open court, the judges said they had directed the DGP to ensure that officers were appointed in every district to ensure that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras fixed in police stations were functional all the time. The judges said the compensation of ₹1 lakh ordered by the State Human Rights Commission could be recovered from the erring Sub Inspector of Police P. Karthikeyan, but the rest of the compensation of ₹4 lakh must be paid only by the State and should not be recovered from the officer.

The orders were passed while partly allowing a writ petition filed by Mr. Muruganantham to enhance the compensation to ₹50 lakh.

The petitioner had accused the police officer of having ill-treated him during arrest and slapped him twice, besides accusing him of making a false claim of being disabled. He also highlighted the sufferings he had to undergo at the Coimbatore Central Prison, where he was not provided with bedding despite his disability. He also pointed out that there was no physiotherapist in the prison and drinking water facility was beyond his reach, making him take the assistance of others.

“I was not able to eat the food provided in the prison because of my sensory issues, autism and eating disorder and there was complete lack of sensitivity,” the petitioner complained.