Conduct railway exam in Tamil as well, demands DMK chief

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday said the Railway Board should not create conditions for fresh anti-Hindi protests by wilfully discriminating against Tamil.

In a statement, he said that the Board had announced that it was not necessary to hold General Departmental Competitive Examination for railway employees in Tamil and other regional languages.

“They have said that it was enough to hold the exam in Hindi and English. The Railway Board has once again gone back to their old ways,” he said.

The Board’s answer to Southern Railway on whether the question papers should be in regional languages was shocking, Mr. Stalin said.

“The Railway Board has said that nobody can claim any right that this question paper should be in regional languages. It opens up old wounds,” Mr. Stalin said.

Double standards

The DMK leader also criticised the double standards of not awarding marks to candidates who write their answers in other languages after choosing ‘English’ as their preferred language, but agree to award marks to those who write in English after choosing ‘Hindi’ as their preferred language.

Mr. Stalin said that this went against the principles of federalism and the State’s rights.