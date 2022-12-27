Conduct competitive exams for recruitment in Union govt. offices, PSUs in Tamil also: Stalin urges Modi

December 27, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Expressing concern over the poor intake of candidates into Union government offices and Central PSUs from south India, especially Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct competitive exams by various Union recruitment agencies in Tamil also.

“As you are aware, Citizen Centric Administration, the sine qua non of good governance, requires free interface with public and only persons with familiarity in local language and culture fulfill it. Further, Tamil Nadu has more human resources with comparatively higher knowledge and skill set, both in technical and academic areas, and they can be utilised well,” Mr. Stalin said in a letter to Mr. Modi.

The annual report of the Staff Selection Commission for 2021-22 indicated that the number of qualified candidates from the Southern Region was only 4.5% of the total 28,081 qualified persons, the Chief Minister pointed out and further added that most of the candidates who were recruited by the Railway Recruitment Board this year were not from Tamil Nadu.

“This causes huge disappointment among the unemployed youth and also causes lot of concern among socio political circles. This skewed recruitment pattern is bound to have implications that are to be avoided,” Mr. Stalin contended in his letter. A copy of the communication was shared with the media.

The Chief Minister insisted that all the examinations by all Union recruitment agencies, such as the Staff Selection Commission, the Railway Recruitment Board, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection be conducted in Tamil language also which will be helpful for the aspirants from Tamil Nadu for getting recruitment in offices of the Union government and Central PSUs and Railways situated in Tamil Nadu.

“Priority may be given to people from Tamil Nadu during appointment in Government of India offices and Central PSUs situated in Tamil Nadu for better public interface in service delivery and also to ensure regional representation,” Mr. Stalin requested.

During the selection of the ‘Act Apprentices’ for the railway establishment located in Tamil Nadu and for the selection to direct recruitment under 20% reservation, priority may be given to the ‘Act Apprentices’ belonging to Tamil Nadu to ensure regional representation, the Chief Minister said. “Therefore, I request you to do the needful to improve the employment opportunities for the native Tamils considering the above said facts.”

Mr. Stalin recalled a memorandum handed over and a letter sent in 2021 seeking priority in appointment in Union government offices and Central PSUs in Tamil Nadu to people from Tamil Nadu to ensure adequate opportunities to the native Tamils.

Adequate opportunities to people from all regions alone could ensure better service delivery besides regional representation and fulfilling their aspiration to join Union government offices and Central PSUs at various levels, Mr. Stalin contended.