Tamil Nadu

Conduct caste census: Velmurugan

Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi president T. Velmurugan on Tuesday protested against Tamil Nadu State Government and Central government demanding that a caste-based census be conducted in Tamil Nadu in order to rationalise the existing reservations.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Velmurugan said that caste-based census is the only way to fairly fix reservations.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should pass a law for 10.5% reservations for Vanniyars. Else, Chief Minister should conduct caste-based census to provide social justice for all communities in a fair manner,” he said.


