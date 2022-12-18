Conduct caste census in Tamil Nadu: Velmurugan

December 18, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi founder T. Velmurugan has urged the State Government to carry out a caste-based census in Tamil Nadu and implement proportional caste-based reservation on the basis of the population of each caste. A resolution to this effect was adopted at his party’s executive council meeting in Chennai on Saturday.

According to him, a massive rally will be held during the next budget session of the Legislative Assembly to press the demand for reservation based on a caste based census and for Tamils in jobs and education.

Mr. Velmurugan said 90% of the jobs in Neyveli Lignite Corporation should be set aside for Cuddalore district and residents of Tamil Nadu. A rally will be held on December 26 in support of this demand.

CONNECT WITH US