  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Mbappe wins the Golden Boot with eight goals, Messi finishes second with seven

Conduct caste census in Tamil Nadu: Velmurugan

Mr. Velmurugan said 90% of the jobs in Neyveli Lignite Corporation should be set aside for Cuddalore district and residents of Tamil Nadu.

December 18, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi founder T. Velmurugan has urged the State Government to carry out a caste-based census in Tamil Nadu and implement proportional caste-based reservation on the basis of the population of each caste. A resolution to this effect was adopted at his party’s executive council meeting in Chennai on Saturday.

According to him, a massive rally will be held during the next budget session of the Legislative Assembly to press the demand for reservation based on a caste based census and for Tamils in jobs and education.

Mr. Velmurugan said 90% of the jobs in Neyveli Lignite Corporation should be set aside for Cuddalore district and residents of Tamil Nadu. A rally will be held on December 26 in support of this demand.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.