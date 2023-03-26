ADVERTISEMENT

Conduct AIADMK general secretary election after membership renewal, intra-party elections: O. Panneerselvam

March 26, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The former coordinator of AIADMK spoke to journalists while he was at Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district to attend the family wedding of a functionary.

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The election for the post of general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has to be conducted only after the renewal of membership of party cadres and subsequent intra-party elections, said the party’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam here on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Will not declare results of general secretary poll: AIADMK tells Madras High Court

Referring to the election for the post of general secretary of the AIADMK, he said, “Even an ordinary cadre could contest for the top post. This was the situation that prevailed during the period of Puratchi Thalaivar [MGR] and Amma [Jayalalithaa]. But the party bylaws have been changed now by which 10 district secretaries each had to propose and second the name of the candidates contesting for the post. I am against this amendment.”

While responding to a question on the prospects of AIADMK, he said, “The party will win if everyone comes together.”

