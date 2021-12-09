Tamil Nadu

Condolences pour in for General Rawat

Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday condoled the death of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat.

“General Bipin Rawat, CDS was a brave soldier and a great strategic leader. Deeply shocked at his tragic passing away. Nation will always remember its brave son,” Mr. Ravi tweeted.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin tweeted, “Extremely saddened by the demise of India’s first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 armed forces personnel in the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor. I join the nation in mourning this irreparable loss.”

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the party’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, TNCC leader K.S. Alagiri, State BJP president K. Annamalai, TMC chief G.K. Vasan and MDMK leader Vaiko, too, expressed their condolences.


