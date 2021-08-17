Tamil Nadu

Condolence resolutions

The Assembly on Monday adopted resolutions condoling the deaths of tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, Periyarist V. Anaimuthu, surgeon S. Kameswaran, Tamil scholar Ilankumaranar and pontiff of the Madurai Adheenam Sri Arunagirinathar.

Speaker M. Appavu placed before the House the condolence resolutions soon after the House met on Monday. The resolutions were adopted after the House observed a few moments of silence.

Nine obituary references were made on the demise of former Members of the Assembly — A. Thangarasu, K.N. Ramachandran, K. Pannai Sethuram, Pulavar B.M. Senguttuvan, K. Ayyaru Vandaiyar, M. Vijayasarathy, Nanilam A. Kalaiarasan, E. Madhusudanan and Tindivanam K. Ramamurthee. As a mark of respect, members of the House stood in silence for a few moments.


