Condolence resolutions passed in TN Assembly

CHENNAI

22 June 2021 15:54 IST

Resolutions over the demises of actor Vivek, writer Ki. Rajanarayanan, freedom fighter K. Thulasiah Vandayar and others were passed

The State Legislative Assembly led by Speaker M. Appavu adopted condolence resolutions over the passing away of actor Vivek, writer Ki. Rajanarayanan, freedom fighter K. Thulasiah Vandayar, former member of the Indian Constituency Assembly and former Anna University Vice-Chancellor, M. Anandakrishnan.

The Speaker also made obituary references over the passing of 13 former legislators of the House – M. Pandurangan, A. Mohammedjan, A. Pappasundaram, C. Aranganayagam, T.C. Vijayan, V.S. Raji, K.R. Rajendran, S. Sahadevan, L. Sulochana, K.P. Raju, K. Ramachandran, M. Anbalakan and J. Panneerselvam.

Advertising

Advertising

Members of the House observed a few moments of silence in remembering the departed souls.