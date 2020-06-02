Conditional bail for R.S. Bharathi

I Additional Sessions Court on Monday granted conditional bail to DMK Rajya Sabha member, R S Bharathi in a case booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989. The judge granted him bail with certain conditions..

On May 23, he was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of the Chennai city police under the SC/ST Act for making derogatory remarks against judges belonging to the Scheduled Caste community. On a complaint lodged by Aadhi Tamilar Makkal Katchi president Kalyanasundaram, the Teynampet police registered cases against him.