‘Condition of buildings in schools to be assessed’

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said the strength and utility of the buildings in schools would be examined.

Addressing the media at Kumbakonam on Friday, the Minister said instructions had been issued to officials of the School Education Department at a meeting of Chief Education Officers held last month to ensure that students were not allowed to enter or use weak buildings in schools, irrespective of whether such institutions were run by the government.

Team formed

Noting that around 2,700 children were studying at the private school in Tirunelveli, the Minister said six of them had entered the sanitary complex where the wall collapsed. Three of them died, and the others sustained grievous injuries.

Though an explanation had been sought from the private school, a team of officials had been formed to assess the strength of the building, he added.