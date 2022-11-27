Condition imposed on YouTuber Savukku Shankar modified

November 27, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 02:27 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has modified the condition imposed on YouTuber Savukku Shankar and directed him to appear before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Chennai every day at 10.30 a.m. until further orders.

Following a direction from the Supreme Court to fix terms and conditions on the suspension of sentence of Savukku Shankar, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had imposed certain conditions.

Earlier, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Registrar (Judicial) N. Venkatavaradan directed Savukku Shankar to appear before the Judicial Magistrate VI in Madurai every day at 10.30 a.m. until further orders.

However, as Savukku Shankar was residing in Chennai and was facing cases before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Chennai, the condition was modified accordingly.

The other conditions stand as they are, the court said.