Condemned police vehicles to be auctioned in Villupuram

People can inspect vehicles from January 31 to February 1

The Villupuram district police will auction 44 condemned vehicles at the Armed Forces parade ground here on February 2.

In a statement, Villupuram Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha said those interested in taking part in the auction can inspect the vehicles from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from January 31 to February 1 on production of a copy of Aadhaar card and ₹1,000 for two-wheelers and ₹2,000 for four-wheelers.

The successful bidders need to pay the bidding amount along with 12% GST (two-wheelers) and 18% GST (four-wheelers) immediately on February 2. The police will auction 33 two-wheelers and 11 four-wheelers. For further details contact 04146 - 242521.