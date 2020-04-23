Concoction to be distributed

Over one lakh families residing in COVID-19 containment zones will be provided kabasura kudineer, a herbal concoction believed to boost immunity, the State government said on Thursday.

The initiative is part of the ‘Arogyam’ campaign, launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Thursday. The Chief Minister distributed the concoction to police personnel at the launch of the initiative. “The concoction is not a medicine for treating COVID-19, and is meant to boost immunity,” an release said, adding that there was a scientific basis for the same.

The press release also referred to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), which had references to nilavembu kudineer and kabasura kudineer for boosting immunity. It added that an 11-member panel , comprising experts of Indian medicine, submitted recommendations to the government, including launching the ‘Arogyam’ campaign, in line with the guidelines issued by the AYUSH Ministry, which were accepted by the Chief Minister.