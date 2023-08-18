ADVERTISEMENT

Conclave discusses role of AI in healthcare sector

August 18, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A conclave on healthcare was organised in the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) to help the sector adopt artificial intelligence (AI).

The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) organised the fifth conclave on AI and machine learning in collaboration with the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) and Centre for Integrative Biology and Systems MedicinE (IBSE). 

The aim is to bring together the various stakeholders from clinical institutes, hospitals, medical centres, start-ups and industry across the country and present the current research by the academia and industry in the healthcare domain. 

The event included demonstrations from the various start-ups and industries.  

Twenty speakers delivered lectures during the conclave that was attended by 200 participants, most of whom were from the industry and the rest from the academia. 

