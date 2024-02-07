Concerns over quality, safety resurface in K.P. Park tenements of TNUHDB

February 07, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The residents and two non-governmental organisations have raised concerns over the quality of buildings and consequent safety hazards in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) apartment buildings in K.P. Park in Pulianthope here.

Residents have complained of crumbling plaster work in walls, ceilings and stairs. There were deep cracks and gaping holes in some of the walls, they said. A woman from one of the apartment blocks, speaking on condition of anonymity, said many houses were avoiding using ceiling fans owing to fear that they may fall down due to the poor quality of plastering.

It can be recalled that the apartments at this TNUHDB site came in to focus in August 2021 over poor quality of construction, which was done during the previous government. The DMK government, which had come to power, assured stringent action against those responsible and initiated a quality assessment of the buildings. Based on the assessment, which found “unacceptable workmanship” and “extensive defects” in plastering, TNUHDB had said at that time that it had asked P.S.T. Engineering Construction, the private contractor who constructed the building, to carry out repair work in some of the blocks.

However, two years later, residents continue to reel under the impact of poor construction, especially in G Block of the apartments. Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), which released a report on Wednesday based on a rapid assessment done at the block following concerns raised by the residents, confirmed their complaints.

The report urged the government to engage a third-party to independently assess the quality of the apartment units in a transparent manner. It stressed that residents of the buildings, especially women, be included in the assessment process.

In its report, IRCDUC also found issues in certain design aspects of the apartment units and over solid waste management on the apartment premises. For instance, it observed that no grills were fitted in some of the windows, posing safety risks for children.

The non-governmental organisation Arappor Iyakkam criticised the government for failing to take stringent penal action against the private contractor and officials of TNUHDB who were responsible for ensuring the quality of these buildings even two years after concerns were raised initially.

When contacted, a senior official from the board said that a team of officials have been asked to inspect the building, following which necessary repair works will be carried out through the private contractor. Pointing out that the private contractor had approached the court against certain penal actions taken by the government, the senior official said steps were being pursued to hold the contractor accountable.

