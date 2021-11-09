Concerns being raised over cows stranded on roads in city during the rain

Call for attention: Cows being sheltered under the MRTS station in Triplicane on Monday. S.R. Raghunathan

CHENNAI

09 November 2021 01:25 IST

Many seen without shelter in Triplicane area

Concerns are being raised over cows kept without shelter or proper care during the ongoing rain, particularly in the Triplicane area.

Two days ago, a social media user said a calf was lying sick near the MRTS bridge on Dr. Besant Road. According to the user, while the person rearing it had abandoned the calf, the animal rescue services too were not of any help.

When The Hindu visited the spot on Monday, cows were found on the road and on the banks of the canal without shelter. Similar scenes were witnessed in places in and around Triplicane. Vignesh, a resident of the area, said around five families were rearing cows in the area. “They have limited space. There must be around 50 cows, but only 10 or 15 get to be in the sheds erected by the families,” he said.

A youngster from one of the families, who did not want to be quoted, said a calf was sick two days ago. “It was someone else’s male calf. So the owner probably did not bother to take care of it. Moreover, it was difficult to take it to a veterinarian during the rain,” he said.

Saying that the cows are fed properly, as they are the families’ key source of income, he said it was not possible to erect shelters for all of them due to lack of space. “Our family has been rearing cows and selling milk for many generations. During the time of my grandfather, there was more vacant land that we could use. It is all gone now,” he said.

Arun Prasanna, from People for Cattle in India, said the way in which these cows were being maintained was illegal. He urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to take action. “It is difficult for animal rights’ activists to intervene in this situation as we often face stiff resistance from owners,” he said.

A senior official from the GCC said owners were issued warnings and imposed fines periodically for letting the cows roam freely on roads.