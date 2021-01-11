Concerning that only a few Vanniyars have been made HC judges, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

11 January 2021 00:48 IST

‘Judicial officers from the community are being neglected deliberately’

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday said it is a matter of serious concern that only 13 people from the Vanniyar community have been elevated as judges of the Madras High Court in the last 25 years, despite it being one of the most populous communities in the State.

Stating that there were hundreds of meritorious lawyers and judicial officers in the community, Mr. Ramadoss said they were being deliberately neglected to keep them away from centres of power. He urged the Advocates Forum for Social Justice (AFSJ), also founded by him, to strive towards the cause.

After releasing a portrait of former Madras High Court judge K.M. Natarajan, Mr. Ramadoss said he was the first from the Vanniyar community to be elevated as a judge of the High Court and also someone who worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the members of the community.

Advertising

Advertising

The PMK founder expressed surprise over some judges from the Vanniyar community recusing from hearing cases related to the group and the PMK.

In his address, former Madras High Court judge P. Kalaiyarasan recalled his long association with Natarajan. He said those from the Vanniyar community were not elevated to the High Court at a young age and were thereby deprived of the opportunity to become senior judges.

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss met former Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul (now a Supreme Court judge) during the latter’s tenure. It was only after the meeting that two young lawyers from the community were elevated. Pointing out that they both were now serving as judges of the High Court, Mr. Kalaiyarasan said the community should be ever thankful to Justice Kaul.

Subsequently, the AGSJ executive committee meeting was held virtually and Mr. Balu was appointed as its president.