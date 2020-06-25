Concern over disbursal of aid for persons with disabilities

Concerns have been raised about the planned disbursal of COVID-19 relief financial assistance for the disabled in Tamil Nadu.

The State government had announced that ₹1000 cash assistance would be given to persons with disabilities and a set of guidelines had been released for the same as well.

“When the assistance can be disbursed online by obtaining the account details of the beneficiaries from various departments, we are concerned that direct cash distribution will put people at risk as well as lead to lack of transparency,” said C. Govindakrishnan, founder, Nethrodaya.

Mr. Govindakrishnan claimed that when there is a manpower shortage at present, the government will find it tough to ensure that the financial assistance reaches everyone. “While there are many persons with disabilities who are currently away from their native districts, the guidelines say that the disbursal of assistance for these beneficiaries will be announced later.”

“There is no clarity on when these beneficiaries can avail of the assistance and a large number of them will be deprived of their cash benefits as a result,” he said. In a statement, the social service organisation has further said that direct distribution of cash to persons with disabilities will create a risk of infection due to the use of stamp pads for thumb impressions.

The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all Types of Differently Abled too, in a memorandum sent to the State government, said that persons with disabilities who are away from their home districts should be allowed to submit their disability certificate at the district headquarters wherever they are and be able to avail of the financial assistance.

“The guidelines issued for the disbursal of the financial assistance authorise district collectors to select the department which will be responsible for handling this in their district. This will vary across the State and will create confusion,” said S. Namburajan, State general secretary.