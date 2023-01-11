Computation tools help faculty at Stanford to teach students better

January 11, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Computer Science researchers have come up with a solution to address low faculty strength in their department at Stanford University.

With just 2% of the total faculty and 25% of the total student strength of the University, the department’s researchers have developed methods to evaluate a students’ progress, train teachers and teach students as well.

The teachers’ knowledge is used to develop a set of decisions that the candidate would have to make to solve the problem correctly. A student would have to make certain decisions to arrive at the solution. These decisions would help assess the teacher if the candidate arrives at the solution.

The department has come up with a grading tool to assess student assignments. These labour-intensive processes have been automated and a set of algorithms helps the teacher analyse if the candidate has done the assignment satisfactorily.

The department permits graduates to teach younger students but just because a student did well in his course does not mean that they would do well as teachers for the next batch.

To solve this issue, the department uses simulation. “Give someone a simulated student so they could practice teaching over and over again and learn some skills around,” said John Mitchell, chair of the department. He was in Chennai recently on the invitation of Sai University to interact with its students.

Simulation helps in training teachers. The trainee teachers not only learn to handle classes virtually but they also do some fun experiments such as having a room full of their lookalikes.

Would the University bring its experience to India, now that the country has invited institutions to set up campus here? That may not be possible, says Mr. Mitchell. “A private university like Stanford doesn’t really make any money. We basically lose money. The amount of money that we spend on students is twice as much as we charge as tuition (fee). And the way that works is donors give money to the university and that makes up the other half. So if you open another campus and you double the number of students unless you get that number of donors you just don’t have a way to make it work.”

It would not be possible to charge huge tuition fees, he pointed out, adding: “If there were say, Indian philanthropists who will help with funding, then it would be possible. That’s just the basic cost of doing things,” he explained.