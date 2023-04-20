ADVERTISEMENT

Compulsory retirement for eight faculty of Anna University for their involvement in revaluation malpractice

April 20, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three other faculty will be demoted, says Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj.

The Hindu Bureau

An investigation revealed that 16,636 candidates were awarded disproportionately high marks during revaluation. | Photo Credit: File photo

Anna University’s Syndicate, on Thursday, approved a decision to compulsorily retire eight faculty members for their involvement in examination malpractice. Three others will be demoted, Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj said. 

The malpractice was unearthed in 2017, when Sunil Paliwal was the Higher Education Secretary. An investigation by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) revealed that 16,636 candidates were given disproportionately high marks during revaluation. Further probes revealed that 11 persons, including a non-teaching staff, had colluded with the then Controller of Examination G.V. Uma and taken bribes to award higher marks.

Mr. Velraj said one professor from Anna University’s Chennai campus, besides faculty from constituent colleges in Tindivanam, Kancheepuram, Madurai and Tiruchi, were involved. Ms. Uma, who had been suspended for her role in 2018, died two years ago.

Embezzlement case

The university has also filed a complaint with the police against a person in the constituent college in Kancheepuram for embezzlement. The person had, over a period of eight years, swindled the college of ₹3.5 crore.

On Monday, the employees of the college staged a protest demanding salary. A university official said the salary was paid on Tuesday. Mr. Velraj said police inquiries were on.

