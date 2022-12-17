Comprehensive reform of criminal justice system recommended, says Kiren Rijiju

December 17, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the Ministry of Home Affairs had informed that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in its 111 th, 128 th and 146 th reports, has recommended ‘for a comprehensive review of the criminal justice system and for introducing a comprehensive legislation in the Parliament rather than bringing about piecemeal amendments’.

Mr. Rijiju was responding to a question raised by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan whether the Government of India has taken note of the Supreme Court observation that it is not necessary to arrest persons, except in cases where custodial investigation or in cases of heinous crime or to prevent witnesses being influenced and to prevent absconding of the accused persons.