Complex surgery performed on 15-year-old boy with deformity in spine

He had a 110 degree curve in his spine; SIMS Hospital doctors performed the surgery

Doctors at SIMS Hospital have recently performed a surgery on a 15-year-old boy from Ethiopia, suffering from a severe case of kyphoscoliosis with a 110 degree curve in the spine.

A release from the hospital said the deformity in spine was due to a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis. It started when the boy was six years old and progressed over the years.

K. Appaji Krishnan, senior consultant spine surgeon, Asian Orthopaedic Institute, SIMS Hospital, who conducted the surgery with the support of other teams, said the curved spine was obstructing the expansion of lungs, adding pressure to the heart. While the boy wanted to play football, the condition made it difficult for him to walk, the hospital said.

The release said the treatment protocol first involved halo-gravity traction for four weeks, a procedure through which the spine is stretched gradually. After this, a surgery was performed. A pre-operative model of the spine was prepared using 3D printing technology to help with the procedure, the hospital said.

“The disease, which could cause heart and lung failure, was successfully treated and the patient is all better and in a good condition now. We are truly happy to have played a role in his dream of playing football,” Dr. Krishnan said.

Raju Sivasamy, vice president– medical and senior consultant, congratulated the team of doctors for the successful surgery.